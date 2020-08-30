-
Sungjae Im putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 59th at 12 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a 317 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Sungjae Im chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Im had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Im stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
