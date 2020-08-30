-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 8th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.