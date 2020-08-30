Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 26th at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 8th at 2 over.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Scottie Scheffler at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Scheffler had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scheffler's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler's tee shot went 140 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 4 under for the round.