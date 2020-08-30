-
Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Highlights
Ryan Palmer sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 45th at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.
At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer hit a tee shot 260 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Palmer hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Palmer's 180 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 under for the round.
