  • Russell Henley shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are one shot ahead of many players after battling tough conditions on Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share the lead at BMW

    In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are one shot ahead of many players after battling tough conditions on Friday.