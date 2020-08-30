-
Russell Henley shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 25th at 6 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Henley hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Henley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.
