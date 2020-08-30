Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 12th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, McIlroy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, McIlroy hit his 75 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.