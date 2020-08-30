-
Robby Shelton shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 60th at 13 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at even par; and Jon Rahm, Brian Harman, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
Shelton got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Shelton hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 5 over for the round.
