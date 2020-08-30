-
-
Richy Werenski shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Richy Werenski makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Richy Werenski hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 24th at 5 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 2 under; and Tony Finau, Brendon Todd, Jon Rahm, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at even par.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 14th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.