Paul Casey shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Paul Casey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 20th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 2 under; and Tony Finau, Brendon Todd, Jon Rahm, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at even par.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Casey's 113 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
Casey got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Casey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Casey chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
