  • Patrick Reed shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed's birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.