In his final round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Reed hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 40th at 8 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at even par.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Reed's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 third, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 206 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 12th, Reed chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reed hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Reed hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Reed's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.