In his final round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 12th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cantlay's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 259 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Cantlay at 1 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to 1 under for the round.