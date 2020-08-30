  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay sinks a 45-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.