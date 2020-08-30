In his final round at the BMW Championship, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 53rd at 11 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the par-4 third, Taylor's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's tee shot went 138 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 14th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.