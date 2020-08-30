-
-
6-over 76 by Michael Thompson in final round of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Michael Thompson’s incredible bunker shot at BMW
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Michael Thompson holes a 73-foot bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 1st hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 60th at 13 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 1 under; and Jon Rahm, Mackenzie Hughes, and Brendon Todd are tied for 4th at even par.
Thompson got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Thompson at 4 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Thompson got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Thompson to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.