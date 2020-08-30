Max Homa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 59th at 13 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 3 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Homa's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th. This moved Homa to 5 over for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 15th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Homa to 5 over for the round.

Homa got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 7 over for the round.