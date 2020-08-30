In his final round at the BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 44th at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, McNealy hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 140 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, McNealy's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.