Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Interviews
Maverick McNealy on his keys to success before the BMW Championship
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy talks about why he journals after every competitive round and how eating on the course helps him maintain energy.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 44th at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, McNealy hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 140 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, McNealy's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
