  • Matthew Wolff posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the final round of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 4 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.