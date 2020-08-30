-
Matthew Wolff posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the final round of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Wolff finished his round tied for 21st at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at even par; and Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Matthew Wolff hit a tee shot 261 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
