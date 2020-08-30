-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Matthew Fitzpatrick in the final round at the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at even par; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Matthew Fitzpatrick's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
