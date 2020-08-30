Matt Kuchar hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 61st at 13 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Jon Rahm, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 262 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.