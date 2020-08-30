-
Mark Hubbard shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 51st at 11 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 3 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 2 over for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 4 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 5 over for the round.
