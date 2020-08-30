-
Marc Leishman shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 30 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round in 69th at 30 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a 323 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 second, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Leishman's 173 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 396-yard par-4 11th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.
