Mackenzie Hughes putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes qualifies for TOUR Championship with par on 72nd hole
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes gets up and down from the greenside bunker on the par-4 18th hole to lock in his position inside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 10th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Mackenzie Hughes at 1 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
