  • Mackenzie Hughes putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes gets up and down from the greenside bunker on the par-4 18th hole to lock in his position inside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes qualifies for TOUR Championship with par on 72nd hole

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes gets up and down from the greenside bunker on the par-4 18th hole to lock in his position inside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.