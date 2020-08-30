In his final round at the BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 29th at 6 over; Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 1 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, Oosthuizen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Oosthuizen's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Oosthuizen at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Oosthuizen had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.