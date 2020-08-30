-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sinks a 60-foot birdie on No. 7 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 10th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at even for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
