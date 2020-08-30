-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 55th at 11 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.