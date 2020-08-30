-
Kevin Na shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Kevin Na birdies No. 13 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Kevin Na makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Kevin Na hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 52nd at 11 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 1 under; and Jon Rahm, Mackenzie Hughes, and Brendon Todd are tied for 4th at even par.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Na's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
