  • Kevin Kisner shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.