In his final round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 25th at 6 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

Kisner got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 251-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Kisner's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kisner's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 4 over for the round.