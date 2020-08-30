In his final round at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round tied for 31st at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at even par; and Jon Rahm, Brian Harman, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the par-4 third, Justin Thomas's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Thomas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Thomas at 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Thomas hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 17th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.