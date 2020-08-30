Jon Rahm hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Rahm finished his day tied for 1st at 4 under with Dustin Johnson; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rahm had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rahm chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rahm at 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rahm's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Rahm hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.