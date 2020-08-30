In his final round at the BMW Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 26th at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Jon Rahm, and Bubba Watson are tied for 8th at 2 over.

After a 318 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Joel Dahmen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Dahmen's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 251-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 138 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Dahmen's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 under for the round.