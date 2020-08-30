-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
August 30, 2020
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on No. 1 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 1st hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 3rd at 2 under with Hideki Matsuyama; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Niemann had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 3 under for the round.
