-
-
Jim Herman shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Jim Herman nearly aces No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jim Herman makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Jim Herman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 41st at 8 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 1 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at even par.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Herman's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.