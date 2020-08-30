-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Jason Kokrak in the final round at the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 6th at even par; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Jason Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kokrak's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
