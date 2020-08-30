-
Jason Day putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day’s 26-foot birdie chip shot at BMW
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jason Day holes a 26-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
Jason Day hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 62nd at 14 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a 306 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 second, Jason Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Day hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Day to even for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Day had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
