In his final round at the BMW Championship, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 60th at 13 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 2 over.

Poston got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

Poston missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Poston's 153 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.