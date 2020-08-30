-
-
Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 3rd at 2 under with Joaquin Niemann; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
On the par-4 second, Hideki Matsuyama's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
Matsuyama missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.