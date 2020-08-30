-
Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Harry Higgs makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 58th at 12 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, and Daniel Berger are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Higgs's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
