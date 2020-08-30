In his final round at the BMW Championship, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 40th at 8 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

After a 333 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, English chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

English stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 187-yard par-3 sixth. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, English's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, English's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

English tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing English to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 over for the round.