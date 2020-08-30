  • Harris English shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English sinks a 27-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.