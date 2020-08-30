Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 38th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, and Daniel Berger are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Gary Woodland had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Woodland's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland hit a tee shot 255 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Woodland's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.