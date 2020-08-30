-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 35th at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 1 under.
On the par-4 second, Frittelli's 131 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 9 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
