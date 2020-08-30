  • Dustin Johnson putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson sinks a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson’s incredible putt on No. 18 at BMW

