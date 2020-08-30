Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 1st at 4 under with Jon Rahm; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Dustin Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 15th. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 3 under for the round.