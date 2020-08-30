In his final round at the BMW Championship, Danny Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 38th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, and Daniel Berger are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Lee stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 third, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lee hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.