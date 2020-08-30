In his final round at the BMW Championship, Daniel Berger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 30th at 6 over; Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 1 under.

On the par-4 second, Daniel Berger's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Berger had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Berger's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 13th, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

Berger got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.