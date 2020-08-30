  • Daniel Berger putts himself to an even-par final round of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Daniel Berger holes a 118-yard approach shot for eagle on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger’s 118-yard eagle approach at BMW

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Daniel Berger holes a 118-yard approach shot for eagle on the par-4 7th hole.