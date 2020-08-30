  • Corey Conners shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Corey Conners makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Corey Conners makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.