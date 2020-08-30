-
Corey Conners shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Corey Conners makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 34th at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 1 under.
After a 334 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Conners chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Conners's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Conners got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
