In his final round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Morikawa finished his round tied for 24th at 5 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 1 under; and Jon Rahm, Mackenzie Hughes, and Brendon Todd are tied for 4th at even par.

Collin Morikawa got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Collin Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Morikawa's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Morikawa's 133 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Morikawa's 186 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.