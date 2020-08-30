  • Charles Howell III finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Charles Howell III birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at BMW Championship

