In his final round at the BMW Championship, Charles Howell III hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 49th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Jon Rahm, and Bubba Watson are tied for 8th at 2 over.

Howell III got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Howell III hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Howell III chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Howell III at even-par for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 17th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.