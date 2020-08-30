-
-
Carlos Ortiz putts himself to an even-par final round of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 3 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 31st at 6 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at even par.
At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Carlos Ortiz at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Ortiz's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.