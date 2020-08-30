  • Carlos Ortiz putts himself to an even-par final round of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 3 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.