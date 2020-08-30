-
Cameron Smith putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 over; Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 2 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 1 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cameron Smith had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Smith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Smith hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
