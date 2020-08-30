-
Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the BMW Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 66th at 15 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Champ had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Champ's his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 3 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 over for the round.
