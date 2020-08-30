  • Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.