In his final round at the BMW Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 12th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, An's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 396-yard par-4 11th, An went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, An had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.