Bubba Watson shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bubba Watson makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Bubba Watson makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 16th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Watson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
Watson got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Watson's 70 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Watson to even for the round.
Watson's tee shot went 311 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 37 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
